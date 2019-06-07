Celebrate World Oceans Day at Rubio’s and Get a Free Insulated Lunch Bag

Celebrate World Oceans Day and get a free, reusable, insulated lunch bag with any purchase from Rubio’s Coastal Grill. Simply bring the coupon (https://www.rubios.com/coupons/world-oceans-day) to any Rubio's Coastal Grill location on two days this year, June 7 & 8, 2019, while supplies last.

With the eatery’s long-standing commitment to the ocean and sustainability, Rubio’s has celebrated World Oceans Day for eight years, gifting more than 160,000 reusable bags. New this year, Rubio’s is giving out reusable lunch bag totes as a replacement to using paper or plastic bags.

Rubio’s is also committed to good health, and encourages eating seafood twice a week, based on the American Heart Association’s recommendation. Seafood offers a high-protein, low-fat food, providing health-boosting benefits including omega-3s, essential nutrients and anti-inflammatory properties.

While the San Diego-based brand is best known for popularizing the Baja-inspired, Original Fish Taco®, Rubio’s Coastal Grill has 35 years of seafood mastery, offering healthy grilled seafood dishes without compromising flavor. Using responsibly sourced seafood, the menu features bold, unique flavors in dishes ranging from the Cilantro Lime Quinoa Bowl with Grilled Mahi Mahi to the Ancho Citrus Grilled Shrimp Burrito and Grilled Wild Alaska Salmon Tacos. Healthy options, including nutrient-rich brown rice and quinoa, fresh greens with lemon agave vinaigrette, and heart-healthy avocados are always available.

