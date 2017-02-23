CELEBRATING AFRICAN AMERICAN WOMEN IN THE ARTS
Women's Museum of California 2 2730 Historic Decatur Road, Suite 103, San Diego, California 92106
Let’s celebrate three wonderful women, “the Best of the Best,” who have blessed our community with their immense talents: Musician and Author Jeannie Cheatham, Moxie Theatre Executive Artistic Director Delicia Turner-Sonnenberg, and Sculptor Manuelita Brown of UC San Diego’s Sojourner Truth. Come raise a toast in celebration!
Free! Light refreshments!
