Celebrating the Humble Honey Bees

Saturday, February 25th - 1:00 PM

Hosted by Claire Winnick, owner and beekeeper of RFB Family Farms and Apiaries

Bees enable the production many crops in North America, playing a vital role in keeping fruits, nuts, and vegetables in our diet. However, honey bees are disappearing at an alarming rate, due in part to a phenomenon referred to as Colony Collapse Disorder. In this session, you will learn about the honey bee life cycle, the beekeeper’s role, how hive products are produced, and what can be done to help support local bee populations. Only $5 per ticket! Space is limited for this event so early registration is encouraged. To register go to www.sikesadobe.org. Located at Sikes Adobe Historic Farmstead- 12655 Sunset Drive, Escondido, CA 92025/858-674-2275