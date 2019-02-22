A Celebration of Frank Sinatra with Michael Feinstein

Price Range:$20-$80

Info & Tickets: https://www.sandiegosymphony.org/performances/michael-feinstein/

About:

In this show celebrating the magic of Frank Sinatra, Michael Feinstein and his trio will perform favorites with contemporary surprises. Expect to be transported to several different decades of music hearing some of your favorite swinging American standards made famous by Sinatra. There will be many fun twists and turns in this “Seasons of Sinatra” show.

Michael Feinstein brings his intimate talent and style to the Symphony Hall stage as America’s most honored cabaret artist. Feinstein has built a dazzling career over the last three decades bringing the music of the Great American songbook to the world. From recordings that have earned him five Grammy® Award nominations to his Emmy-nominated PBS-TV specials, his acclaimed NPR series and concerts spanning the globe, his work as an educator and archivist define Feinstein as one of the most important musical forces of our time. Famous for his interpretations of songs by Jimmy Webb, Irving Berlin, Duke Ellington, George Gershwin and Frank Sinatra, Feinstein’s unique gift for live performance will make for one unforgettable City Lights evening.