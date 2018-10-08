Celebrity Sonnets and A Salute to Jonathan McMurtry

Come celebrate one of America's finest actors and an Old Globe favorite. Local actor Jonathan McMurtry has been one of America's finest actors for over 50 years. Celebrities like Marion Ross (Mrs. C on TV's Happy Days), Dann Florek (Police Captain on NBC's Law & Order), Sam Woodhouse (SD Rep Founder), and Robert Foxworth (Alonso in The Tempest at OGT), will be on stage among those who will be reading a Shakespeare sonnet and celebrating Jonathan.

When: Monday, October 8, 2018, 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Old Globe Theatre

1363 Old Globe Way, San Diego, 92101

Cost: $20 - $40 | Get tickets

