Centering the Margins: Conversations with Writers of Color

Co-sponsored by San Diego Central Library, UCSD Library, and UCSD’s Cross Cultural Center and SPACES campus organizations, this groundbreaking 3-day conference (March 1- 3) features 30 speakers and 6 panels that will discuss the unique issues facing writers of color: from self-care strategies employed in less than diverse MFA programs or newsrooms, to depicting experiences unfamiliar to mainstream American culture, to navigating the publication process in an industry that is 86 percent white. Apart from local writers of color, participants are coming in from Chicago, Alabama, Nebraska and the Pacific Northwest to participate in the conversation. Free and open to the public.

Visit the library calendar to access the full conference schedule: https://sandiego.librarymarket.com/copy-centering-margins-conversations-writers-color