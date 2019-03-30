Central San Diego Culinary Tour

Learn all about organic coffee, from farm to cup at San Diego's only Certified Organic Roaster, Cafe Virtuoso. Take notes during their demo on how to brew better coffee at home! Enjoy a signature Cortado and locally made pastry.

Enjoy a thoughtfully curated lunch from the talented folks behind Nate's Garden Grill. Using as many local ingredients as possible, when possible, Nate's takes pride in supporting the local San Diego agricultural scene.

After lunch, you'll walk through San Diego's largest Organic Nursery, City Farmers Nursery! You'll get a VIP tour of the property while learning about their homesteading practices that extend far beyond the garden. Part working-farm, you'll visit with their animals, see their bonsai, rose and California native gardens and enjoy the true serenity of the nursery!

End the day learning about the brewing process while touring one of San Diego's most prominent breweries, Societe Brewing Company. After your tour, you'll enjoy a beer and artisan food pairing with Societe's beers and locally made bites.

The Deets:

Advance purchase required.

Dress comfy! Wear closed toe tennis shoes, bring your camera and a reusable water bottle!

Tour price includes behind-the-scenes tours, VIP tastings, lunch, beer & artisan food pairing, transportation.

Gratuities not included, but greatly appreciated-- please consider tipping your guide.

Please contact us to schedule additional transportation coordination.

Please notify us in advance of any allergies or dietary requests

This is a 21 and up event.

Contact us with questions!

(619) 289-9802

hello@epicureansandiego.com