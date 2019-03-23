You are invited to come celebrate the grand opening of Cereset Carlsbad!

Cereset was founded with the goal of helping people achieve more restful sleep and de-stress through an innovative and non-invasive brain-balancing process. Cereset’s all-natural technology uses sensors to detect brain rhythms, which echo as audio tones played back to the client. The BrainEcho™ process happens in real-time between the computer and the brain to produce a relaxed brain which improves stress management and supports restful sleep.

At the grand opening, you will enjoy:

- Free Food including refreshments in the morning and lunch starting at noon

- A free introduction session when you book your appointment at the grand opening ($49 Value)

- Tours every half hour inside the office where you can see and learn about Cereset Technology

- Free gifts and coupons

Free registration is available here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cereset-carlsbad-grand-opening-tickets-57861327789