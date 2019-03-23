Cereset Carlsbad Grand Opening
Cereset Carlsbad 3141 Tiger Run Court Suite 113, San Diego, California 92010
You are invited to come celebrate the grand opening of Cereset Carlsbad!
Cereset was founded with the goal of helping people achieve more restful sleep and de-stress through an innovative and non-invasive brain-balancing process. Cereset’s all-natural technology uses sensors to detect brain rhythms, which echo as audio tones played back to the client. The BrainEcho™ process happens in real-time between the computer and the brain to produce a relaxed brain which improves stress management and supports restful sleep.
At the grand opening, you will enjoy:
- Free Food including refreshments in the morning and lunch starting at noon
- A free introduction session when you book your appointment at the grand opening ($49 Value)
- Tours every half hour inside the office where you can see and learn about Cereset Technology
- Free gifts and coupons
Free registration is available here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cereset-carlsbad-grand-opening-tickets-57861327789