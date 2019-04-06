Champagne Brunch Cruise with Live Jazz
Hornblower Cruises 1800 1800 North Harbor Drive, San Diego, California 92101
It's the same Champagne Brunch Cruise that you have come to love; we've just added some live music to Jazz things up on the Sun Deck! So enjoy a decadent brunch buffet and free flowing champagne at your private table then head upstairs for music, sightseeing and dancing as you watch the views go by.
YOUR CRUISE INCLUDES...
-2 Hours on a Luxurious Yacht on San Diego Bay
-Your Own Private Table
-Full Brunch Buffet Featuring Seasonal Dishes
-Decadent Dessert Buffet
-Free-flowing Champagne, Mimosas & Sparkling Cider
-Satellite Radio for Background Music
-Live Music
-Narrated Tour and Views of San Diego Landmarks
-FREE Wi-fi. Post Your Pictures While You Cruise!