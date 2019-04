Champagne Dixie has played at the Welk Resort in Escondido for the past 9 years and at the San Diego Dixieland Jazz Fest for the past 3 years. Dance to the sounds of Kid Ory, Jelly Roll Morton, Bix Beiderbecke, Louis Armstrong and many others. AFCDJS Members: $15; General Admission: $20; Under age 30: $8.