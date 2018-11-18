CHANGE OF DATE - Presenting “Martha at the Table”

From the wacky world of Gilbert and Sullivan and Nickelodeon’s “Aaah!!! Real Monsters” to Verdi’s Rigoletto and Handel’s Messiah, mezzo soprano Martha Jane Weaver has “sung it all.” A long-time guest-artist with Lyric Opera San Diego, she has performed with such other noted companies as Sacramento Opera, Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra and the LA Bach Festival.

Experience the magic of her voice and versatile repertoire at “Martha at the Table,” a program of songs in English, French and German - from early Americana to tales of love and deception and, for good measure, some old-time Gospel songs. Offered at The Table: United Church of Christ of La Mesa, this is the 5th program in the popular Valerie Victor Concert Series. Among the composers represented will be Copland, Schubert, Strauss, Brahms, Duparc and Chausson.

Time and Date:

2:00 PM, November 18, 2018

Venue:

The Table: United Church of Christ of La Mesa

5940 Kelton Avenue

La Mesa, CA 91942

www.tableucc.com - 619-464-1519

A Free Will Offering to be Taken

Additional Information: Jim Tompkins-MacLaine, jimjazz@aol.com, (619) 888-3401