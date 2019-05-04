Chantal Wnuk @ Best Practice | May 4 - June 1

CHANTAL WNUK

"I Dreamt of a Perfect Ocean, I Dreamt of Stepping in a Hole"

MAY 4 – JUNE 1, 2019

For her exhibition, "I Dreamt of a Perfect Ocean, I Dreamt of Stepping in a Hole," Chantal Wnuk presents a body of new painting and sculpture. Wnuk’s work explores the delicate balance between strength and vulnerability, aloneness and company. Her figures unwillingly absorb the elements surrounding them from San Diego sun to melancholy. Real and oil painted sand forms bodies, becoming an annoying coating and sign of touch. A lounge chair acts as a protective wall between the figure and a busy beach. Her work hopes to both respect and poke fun at the awkward (yet intimate) relationship with our bodies and our environment.

"I make paintings and sculptures about daily failures, living by the ocean, and being in love (or not)...I guess. Connect this thing/person to that thing/person and see if it makes it/them stronger or it/them fall over. Did the water spill? (Yes.) Does it feel tragic? (Yes.) Will it dry? (Yes.) Did you get sunburned? (Yes.) Do you always get sunburned? (Yes.) Do you look ridiculous? (Yes.) Are you coated in sand? (Yes.) Are you staring at your phone? (Yes.) Are you connecting? (Maybe...) Are you alone? (Yes.) Will they text you back? (No.) Are your contacts dry? (Yes.) Did you lose one? (Yes.) Can you see? (No.) Are you weak? (Yes.) Are you okay? (Yes.)"

Chantal Wnuk was born in Houston, Texas and received her BFA from The University of Texas at Austin in 2012. She now lives and works in San Diego. In 2012, she received the Undergraduate Professional Development Travel Grant, resulting in "Girls Gone West" at the Visual Arts Center in Austin, TX in 2014. More recent exhibitions include "Not Quite Nothing" at the San Diego Art Institute, "First to Blush" at Helmuth Projects, and "Being Here with You/ Estando aquí contigo" at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego. Chantal has been awarded residencies at ACRE, The San Diego Art Institute, and 1805 Gallery.

Please join us for an opening reception on Saturday, May 4th from 6 to 9pm.

***

More on Chantal can be found at www.chantalwnuk.com.

BEST PRACTICE is a not-for-profit exhibition space located in the Barrio Logan neighborhood of San Diego, CA for projects from regional, national, and international artists and curators.

For its first two years, BEST PRACTICE existed at two locations in San Diego: within an institutional glass-enclosed bulletin board housed within the Department of Art, Architecture + Art History at the University of San Diego, and on a Sony Trinitron PVM20L5 video monitor which screened video works installed at Helmuth Projects.

BEST PRACTICE was founded by Joe Yorty and Allie Mundt in 2016.