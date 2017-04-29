Charbono Fest - San Diego

The Classic California Cult Wine Emerges in San Diego.

Once the darling of the Napa Valley, Charbono is now produced by only 17 wineries in the US and Gianni Buonomo Vintners in Ocean Beach is one of them.

Gianni will be releasing the rare 2014 Charbono and 2014 Barbera and pairing them with locally made Italian delicacies.

Tickets available online only. No ticket sales at the door.

http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2919706