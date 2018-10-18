Charcuterie Wood Burn + Cheese Styling

Join us for a social and fun afternoon at the Carlsbad Forum for a cheese styling and wood burning workshop. Cheese expert will share their knowledge of fantastic local cheese + wine to help with your holiday hosting, followed by a creative class with Mint Collective where we teach you the basics in wood burning to create your custom charcuterie board!

**This class may be requested for private parties + corporate events.

The Forum 1923 Calle Barcelona, Carlsbad, California 92009 View Map
