Charity Casino Night

Feeling lucky, and charitable? Side Bar Nightclub, located at 536 Market St, will turn into a gambler’s paradise for the fourth annual Casino Night for Charity from 6 to 11p.m. on Thursday, September 19.

Gaslamp District Media will partner with Side Bar Nightclub and Batta Fulkerson Law Group to host this charity event, which will raise money for the San Diego Bulldogs of the San Dieguito Boy’s and Girls Club. Guests will try their luck at blackjack, Pai Gow, poker and other games, while playing for raffle tickets and exclusive prizes. Food and drink will be available for purchase throughout the evening.

This event is open to the public and admission is free for guests, but does not include chips. Chips to play table games are available starting at $20.