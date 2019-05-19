Charity Series of Poker's Chips for Heroes Golf and Poker Tournament

The Charity Series of Poker is proud to present the Chips for Heroes Golf and Poker Tournament on May 19 at the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort in Carlsbad. Tickets start at $400. Proceeds will benefit The Folded Flag Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to providing educational scholarships and support grants to the spouses and children of United States military and government personnel who died as a result of hostile action or in an accident related to U.S. combat operations.