Charpentier & the French Baroque Concert

All Saints Episcopal Church 625 Pennsylvania Ave., San Diego, California 92103

Join SD Baroque as we perform another collaboration with the San Diego Master Chorale, this time in an exploration of Charpentier and the French Baroque.

At this concert, which is meant to center on small-style consort singing, we present two stunning vocal works by Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Le Reniement de St. Pierre (the Denial of St. Peter) as well as his setting of Miserere. Instrumental works by Jean-Baptiste Barrière and Telemann (one of his "Paris" Quartets) will complete this beautiful program.​

Conductor: John Russell

Tickets from $10 - $40 available at: https://tinyurl.com/ybdxlar9

All Saints Episcopal Church 625 Pennsylvania Ave., San Diego, California 92103
