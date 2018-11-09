Charpentier & the French Baroque Concert

We perform another collaboration with the San Diego Master Chorale, this time in an exploration of the French Baroque.

At this concert, we present two stunning vocal works by Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Le Reniement de St. Pierre (the Denial of St. Peter) as well as his setting of Miserere. Instrumental works by Jean-Baptiste Barrière and Telemann (one of his "Paris" Quartets) will complete this beautiful program.​