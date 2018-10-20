Checked Out 2018
Central Library / Neil Morgan Auditorium 330 Park Blvd., San Diego, California 92101
Stay Strange presents Checked Out 2018. We're taking over the library and bringing some adventurous experimental music. In addition, we will be showing the San Diego premier of Slave to the Grind: A Film About Grindcore. There will be an interactive noise event in the courtyard as well as horror caricatures in the auditorium lobby. Free admission.
Info
Central Library / Neil Morgan Auditorium 330 Park Blvd., San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Downtown