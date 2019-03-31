A dozen of San Diego's best pastry chefs and bakers will showcase signature baked goods at the Friendly Feast Chef-Driven Bake Sale. Expect sweet and savory selections like dulce de leche cheddar cheese brioche, huckleberry almond croissants, spiced chocolate pecan tarts and more!

Quantities of all items are limited. For the best selection, choose the Golden Ticket or Early Bird Special, both of which include early entry (10:30 a.m.), a welcome beverage from Domaine Santé, and a fun surprise. General admission (11 a.m.) is $10 and all baked goods are $5 each. GA tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. Kids under 12 get in free!

Participating chefs include:

Jamie Decena, Cowboy Star Restaurant & Butcher Shop

Erik Aronow, Puesto

Jeremy Harville, TRUST Restaurant

Adrian Mendoza, Herb & Wood

Vicky Sorrisio Scully, The Wild Thyme Company

Elizabeth Olson, Ironside Fish & Oyster

Faye Rodriguez, Faye's Desserts

Crystal White, Wayfarer Bread & Pastry

Ginger Niles, The MED at La Valencia Hotel

Marco Maestoso, Maestoso

Jose Alonzo, NINE-TEN Restaurant & Bar

Gan Suebsarakham, Pop Pie Co.

Proceeds benefit Friendly Feast and Monarch School San Diego, a public K-12 school in Barrio Logan whose mission is to educate students impacted by homelessness.