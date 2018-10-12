Chef Michael Twitty at our Shabbat Table

to Google Calendar - Chef Michael Twitty at our Shabbat Table - 2018-10-12 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chef Michael Twitty at our Shabbat Table - 2018-10-12 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chef Michael Twitty at our Shabbat Table - 2018-10-12 19:30:00 iCalendar - Chef Michael Twitty at our Shabbat Table - 2018-10-12 19:30:00

Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center 4126 Executive Drive, San Diego, California 92037

Friday, October 12, 2018 at 7:30pm

Rehearsal Room

Lawrence Family JCC

Join us for Shabbat dinner with renowned culinary historian Michael Twitty who won the 2018 James Beard Foundation's Book Of The Year Award for his book exploring the history of southern cuisine: The Cooking Gene: A Journey Through African-American Culinary History in the Old South. His work is a medley of two distinct tastes: Antebellum cooking, which draws from the work of black cooks who essentially created creole cuisine, and Kosher/Soul, which melds the histories, tastes, and flavors culled from the chef’s own background: black and Jewish.

Tickets: https://my.lfjcc.org/auxiliary/Reserve.aspx?p=5772

Info
Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center 4126 Executive Drive, San Diego, California 92037 View Map
Food & Drink
La Jolla
858-362-1351
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Chef Michael Twitty at our Shabbat Table - 2018-10-12 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chef Michael Twitty at our Shabbat Table - 2018-10-12 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chef Michael Twitty at our Shabbat Table - 2018-10-12 19:30:00 iCalendar - Chef Michael Twitty at our Shabbat Table - 2018-10-12 19:30:00