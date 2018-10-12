Chef Michael Twitty at our Shabbat Table

Friday, October 12, 2018 at 7:30pm

Rehearsal Room

Lawrence Family JCC

Join us for Shabbat dinner with renowned culinary historian Michael Twitty who won the 2018 James Beard Foundation's Book Of The Year Award for his book exploring the history of southern cuisine: The Cooking Gene: A Journey Through African-American Culinary History in the Old South. His work is a medley of two distinct tastes: Antebellum cooking, which draws from the work of black cooks who essentially created creole cuisine, and Kosher/Soul, which melds the histories, tastes, and flavors culled from the chef’s own background: black and Jewish.

