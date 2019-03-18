Cherry Blossom Week

The Japanese Friendship Garden (JFG) is proud to announce that the 14th annual Cherry Blossom Festival is now a weeklong celebration! The festival will continue to combine both cultural education with family fun and will now offer various special evening programs! From kombucha tasting to cooking classes, there's something for everyone to enjoy - tickets to the evening programs are online only and limited! During the day, visitors will be able to stroll the upper and lower areas of JFG filled with various features (koi ponds, bonsai, colorful florae) and enjoy the Japanese custom of hanami - appreciating the beauty of cherry blossom flowers. A children’s arts and crafts area will feature an inflatable jump house, adults will be able to enjoy a beer garden, a tea and dessert garden will feature brews and blends from Café Moto, and to top the week off, there will be live performances during the weekend with over 40 different food and merchant vendors local to San Diego and visiting from out of town!

Full listing of participants, ticket purchases, and more can be found online at niwa.org/cbf19