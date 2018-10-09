Chew the Scence

CHEW THE SCENE is the official launch party for the SAN DIEGO ASIAN FILM FESTIVAL, which is held annually in November.On October 9, Chew The Scene guests will get a first look at the festival lineup and have the opportunity to be the first to purchase tickets to festival's film premieres, special events and more! Enjoy a night of film, food and drinks from San Diego's hottest restaurants and vendors, showcasing their takes on Asian American cuisine.