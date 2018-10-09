ABOUT CHEW THE SCENE

CHEW THE SCENE is the official launch party for the SAN DIEGO ASIAN FILM FESTIVAL, which is held annually in November.

On October 9, Chew The Scene guests will get a first look at the festival lineup and have the opportunity to be the first to purchase tickets to festival's film premieres, special events and more! Enjoy a night of film, food and drinks from San Diego's hottest restaurants and vendors, showcasing their takes on Asian American cuisine.

GENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS include unlimited tastings and complimentary beer and wine, plus a drink ticket redeemable for one specialty cocktail of your choice.

VIP TICKETS include all the benefits of a general ticket plus early access to the event to beat the crowd, an intimate specialty cocktail showcase from renowned local bartenders and unlimited specialty cocktails.

Be the first to preview the 2018 San Diego Asian Film Festival lineup, purchase All-Fest passes and sign up to become a Pac Arts members for additional discounts and perks!

This is a 21+ event.