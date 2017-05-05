Chicano Federation Annual Unity Luncheon

Wyndham San Diego Bayside 1355 N Harbor Drive, San Diego, California 92101

The Chicano Federation’s Annual Unity Luncheon, celebrating 47 years of serving the community, takes place on Friday, May 5th 11:30 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. at the Wyndham San Diego Bayside, 1355 N. Harbor Drive, San Diego. All proceeds from this event benefit the Federation’s Preschool, Head Start, and Child Nutrition programs.

The Luncheon features keynote speaker Marcela Celorio, Consul General of Mexico, who will speak about U.S.-Mexico Relations: Opportunities and Challenges. The event includes a delicious lunch and opportunity drawing.

Wyndham San Diego Bayside 1355 N Harbor Drive, San Diego, California 92101

