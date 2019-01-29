Chickity-Check Yo Self Limited Can Release

Just as important as it is to check the date code on your beer cans to ensure freshness; it’s even more important to check yourself regularly and to know your body.

Did you know 40% of diagnosed breast cancers are detected by women who feel a lump? Early detection is key.

Chickity-Check Yo Self Pale Ale (5%) was brewed in collaboration with Melanie Pierce, the heart and soul of Brewbies. For their 10th anniversary, she wanted to go sessionable with notes of citrus and pine from the use of Simcoe, Chinook, and Centennial hops.

We will be releasing this limited release can on Tuesday, January 29th at 2 pm at Thorn Brewing in Barrio Logan.

Thorn Brewing Co. and Brewbies are proud to partner together to support our community as well as the Keep A Breast Foundation with this limited edition pink beer.

$1 per six-pack and $1 per pint will be donated to Keep A Breast Foundation.