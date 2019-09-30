The San Diego County Fire Chiefs’ Association and the Burn Institute Auxiliary are joining together to raise funds for the fire and burn prevention education and burn survivor support programs of the Burn Institute. The Chiefs’ Golf Classic at Rancho Bernardo Inn Golf Course will be taking place on Monday, September 30 and is sure to be a great day of golf with fire chiefs, corporate and community leaders, plus an awards dinner with a lively silent auction. Enjoy lunch from Phil’s BBQ, Bloody Mary’s courtesy of Belly Up and craft beer from Ballast Point and Pizza Port. For tickets or more information, please call 858-541-2277 or visit: https://www.burninstitute.org/bi-events/golf-classic-party.