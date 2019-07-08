Children's Art Camps at Studio ACE!

Studio ACE offers year-round Art Camps for aspiring artists and this Summer Studio ACE is offering eight (Yes, 8!) sessions!

Camps are offered for two age ranges:

Artists 6-8 years of age (Maximum 10 students) from 9:00 - 11:30am (see dates below)

Artists 9-12 years of age (Maximum 12 students) from 1:00 - 4:00pm (see dates below)

Each Art Camp runs from Monday - Wednesday on these dates in July:

July 8-10, 2019 is Celebrate Summer (6-8 years) & Space & Art (9-12 years)

July 15-17, 2019 is Art Around the World (for both age groups)

July 22-24, 2019 is Art & Nature (for both age groups)

July 29-31, 2019 is Exploring 3D Art (6-8 years) & Earth & Environment (9-12 years)

Arts Instructors Corinna Stocker and Robin Satori serve as highly creative and energetic guides for these Art Camps. Sessions are filled with drawing, painting, printmaking, music making, and most of all, a lot of FUN! All Art Camp sessions include snacks and all necessary art supplies.

Read all the info & Register here: https://www.studioace.org/art-camps-at-studio-ace