Chinese Computing and the Future of IT - Lecture & Exhibit Tour

Are the 75,000 characters in the Chinese language impediments to the fast-moving nature of modern technology, or are Chinese typists ushering in the future of computing? Tom Mullaney, associate professor of Chinese history at Stanford University, explores these questions through his captivating research of Chinese telegraphs, typewriters and computers.

Mullaney will be joined by Scott Klemmer, associate professor and co-director of the Design Lab at UC San Diego, to discuss what the story of these objects tells us about the relationships between language, coding and the richer ways we communicate and solve problems in the 21st century.

After the conversation, participants are invited to view the San Diego Chinese Historical Museum’s pioneering exhibit from Mullaney’s collection, the world’s largest, of Chinese and Pan-Asian typewriter and I.T. artifacts.

