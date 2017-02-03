Chocolate Macadamia Mania
Kilowatt Brewing 7576 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., San Diego, California 92111
Join Kilowatt Brewing at our Kearny Mesa Tasting Room for the special release of three different varieties of our Chocolate Macadamia Nut Stout. Our top selling Chocolate Macadamia Stout will be on tap, as well as very small batch dark chocolate and white chocolate varieties!
Wunder Wiener will be onsite serving delicious gourmet dogs from 5-9pm.
Info
Kilowatt Brewing 7576 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., San Diego, California 92111 View Map
Kearny Mesa