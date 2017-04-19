Chocolate & Wine Tasting

Wine and Chocolate are natural companions. They both have subtle nuances and flavor notes which are to be savored. Once you enjoy them together, you might never consider eating one without the other again. Dallmann's sommelier, has carefully selected four wines to be paired with four of their world class confections on this special tasting night. Bring a date and let your senses take over! This is perfect for a romantic evening or a special night out with friends. Sign up fast! Limited seating available. Class cost $20.