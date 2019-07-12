IT’S MY CHOICE! FEST // With recent news pertaining to Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Ohio’s legislations, we’ve been reminded of the state of our government and the people running it. -

Nevertheless, we mustn’t allow these restrictions stop us from resisting and supporting the voices and human rights of womxn across the country. We must continue our fight by supporting services such as Planned Parenthood, to continue the fight for your choice. -

In what better way than by supporting an all womxn festival celebrating your right, your choice. -

Join us this July 12th at The Front Art Gallery.

Let’s fight against bigotry, misogyny, and sexism.

SET TIMES

3:00 PM DOORS OPEN

3:30 PM Okay Whatever

4:05 PM Mold

4:35 PM Hex

5:10 PM Jewelry Girl

5:40 PM Creature Culture

6:15 PM Racketgirl

6:50 PM Carjanae

7:25 PM Nixie

8:00 PM AMZEL

9:05 PM The Fazes

9:40 PM Glow!

10:15 PM Strawbery Army