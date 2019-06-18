No Choice at North Coast Repertory Theatre

to Google Calendar - No Choice at North Coast Repertory Theatre - 2019-06-18 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - No Choice at North Coast Repertory Theatre - 2019-06-18 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - No Choice at North Coast Repertory Theatre - 2019-06-18 19:30:00 iCalendar - No Choice at North Coast Repertory Theatre - 2019-06-18 19:30:00

North Coast Repertory Theatre 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, California 92075

NO CHOICE by Judge Lee Sarokin is a play about a young couple who fight the government over legislation that prohibits an abortion based upon certain information obtained through early testing of the fetus. The play is based upon an actual law enacted in Indiana and raises an issue likely to end up in the Supreme Court.

NO CHOICE will occur on June 18, 2019 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are FREE. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to reserve tickets.

Info

North Coast Repertory Theatre 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, California 92075 View Map
Performance, Theater
Solana Beach
858-481-1055
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - No Choice at North Coast Repertory Theatre - 2019-06-18 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - No Choice at North Coast Repertory Theatre - 2019-06-18 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - No Choice at North Coast Repertory Theatre - 2019-06-18 19:30:00 iCalendar - No Choice at North Coast Repertory Theatre - 2019-06-18 19:30:00