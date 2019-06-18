No Choice at North Coast Repertory Theatre

NO CHOICE by Judge Lee Sarokin is a play about a young couple who fight the government over legislation that prohibits an abortion based upon certain information obtained through early testing of the fetus. The play is based upon an actual law enacted in Indiana and raises an issue likely to end up in the Supreme Court.

NO CHOICE will occur on June 18, 2019 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are FREE. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to reserve tickets.