Choral Masterworks - J. S. Bach, Brahms, Martin & More

Martin's Mass for Double Choir stands as one of the finest a cappella works ever written, with influences ranging from chant, to Renaissance polyphony to above all, Bach.

Bach's Komm, Jesu, komm is a benchmark of contrapuntal writing and musical rhetoric and displays in high degree the compositional practices taken up by Frank Martin in his Mass for Double Choir.

Seize this opportunity to hear some of the finest vocal music ever written covering a span of over two centuries, and eloquently performed by the Choir of BCSD.

BRAHMS: Wo ist ein so herrlich Volk Op. 109 (Fest und Gedenksprüche)

MENDELSSOHN: Mitten wir im Leben sind Op. 23 no. 3

BRUCKNER: Os Justi

J.S. BACH: Der Geist hilft unser Schwachheit auf BWV 226

FRANK MARTIN: Mass for Double Choir

Price: $15 - $50

Students - $15

Seniors - $32 General - $35 Premium - $50

