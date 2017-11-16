Chowder & Wine Tasting Festival

B Street Cruise Ship Terminal Pier Harbor Drive and B Street, San Diego, California 92101

Sample and vote for your favorite New England, Manhattan, Seafood, Corn & Tortilla and Fusion Chowders from up to 60 regional restaurants while tasting various wines, craft beer, cider, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages as well. View arts and crafts from dozens of exhibitors and listen to live music on the pier from the festival stage. Th-Su 5:30 to 10PM and Fri-Sun afternoons from Noon-4:30PM. VIP Tickets $99, GA $59 (one hour later entry). Visit www.ChowderFestival.com for more info & to purchase tickets.

B Street Cruise Ship Terminal Pier Harbor Drive and B Street, San Diego, California 92101
Downtown
