Christina Bianco in "Me Myself And Everyone Else"

Christina Bianco, the ‘girl of a thousand voices,’ makes her MA4 debut with her new show, Me, Myself, And Everyone Else! Through her soaring vocals and rapid-fire impressions, Christina celebrates the world’s most iconic vocalists and pop-culture personalities from yesterday and today. Spanning a staggering range of styles and eras, Christina will reinvent your favorite pop songs, show tunes, and present her signature ‘unlikely interpretations’ that pair a singer and song you wouldn’t expect. If you’ve ever wondered what Julie Andrew’s would sound like singing Led Zeppelin, this is the show for you! With impression-filled celebrity trivia, on-the-spot musical mashups, and lots of audience participation, each performance with the many voices and personalities of Christina Bianco brings something new! Musical direction by Brad Simmons.