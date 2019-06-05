Christina Bianco in "Me Myself And Everyone Else"

to Google Calendar - Christina Bianco in "Me Myself And Everyone Else" - 2019-06-05 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Christina Bianco in "Me Myself And Everyone Else" - 2019-06-05 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Christina Bianco in "Me Myself And Everyone Else" - 2019-06-05 20:00:00 iCalendar - Christina Bianco in "Me Myself And Everyone Else" - 2019-06-05 20:00:00

Martinis Above Fourth 3940 Fourth Ave., San Diego, California 92103

Christina Bianco, the ‘girl of a thousand voices,’ makes her MA4 debut with her new show, Me, Myself, And Everyone Else! Through her soaring vocals and rapid-fire impressions, Christina celebrates the world’s most iconic vocalists and pop-culture personalities from yesterday and today. Spanning a staggering range of styles and eras, Christina will reinvent your favorite pop songs, show tunes, and present her signature ‘unlikely interpretations’ that pair a singer and song you wouldn’t expect. If you’ve ever wondered what Julie Andrew’s would sound like singing Led Zeppelin, this is the show for you! With impression-filled celebrity trivia, on-the-spot musical mashups, and lots of audience participation, each performance with the many voices and personalities of Christina Bianco brings something new! Musical direction by Brad Simmons.

Info

Martinis Above Fourth 3940 Fourth Ave., San Diego, California 92103 View Map
Comedy, Concert, Performance
619-400-4500
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Christina Bianco in "Me Myself And Everyone Else" - 2019-06-05 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Christina Bianco in "Me Myself And Everyone Else" - 2019-06-05 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Christina Bianco in "Me Myself And Everyone Else" - 2019-06-05 20:00:00 iCalendar - Christina Bianco in "Me Myself And Everyone Else" - 2019-06-05 20:00:00