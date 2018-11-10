The Christmas Arts, Crafts & Vintage Market will be held at Bates Nut Farm 11/10 & 11/11, from 9:00 - 4:00 both days. Over 80 artisans will be selling their handmade items, just in time for some early Christmas shopping. Family activities over this weekend include Snow’s Pony Rides, face painting, live music from 12:00 – 3:00 and food for hungry shoppers. Held in conjunction with the Market will be a classic car show on 11/10 and a Community Yard Sale on 11/11. See www.batesnutfarm.biz for details.