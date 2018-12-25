Christmas Brunch at the Bahia Resort Hotel
Bahia Resort Hotel 998 W. Mission Bay Drive, San Diego, California 92109
Celebrate Christmas Day at the Bahia’s holiday brunch buffet. Enjoy views of Mission Bay from the Bahia’s ballroom while feasting on holiday flavors, including carving stations, main courses, sides, salads and desserts. Additional features include a children’s buffet, a visit from Santa and his sleigh and live piano entertainment throughout the afternoon.
* No sternwheeler cruises due to low tides.
December 25, 2018 | 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
$54 Adults, $25 Children (5-11), Free (under 5)
