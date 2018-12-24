Christmas Buffet at Marina Kitchen

Marina Kitchen at Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina 333 West Harbor, San Diego, California 92101

This Christmas, Marina Kitchen invites you to forgo the stress of preparing a holiday feast at home and to celebrate at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina. Executive Chef Aron Schwartz creates a contemporary buffet menu inspired by American holiday favorites with a modern twist on classic Christmas staples.

Celebrated as one of the largest buyers of locally sourced ingredients, Executive Chef Aron Schwartz has crafted a Christmas menu featuring organic and sustainable produce and meats. Highlights include a selection of appetizers prepared with items found at local farmer’s markets.

To book your reservation for the Christmas buffet at Marina Kitchen, call 619-234-1500.

