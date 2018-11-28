A Christmas Carol
Old Town Theatre 4040 Twiggs St., San Diego, California 92110
Adaptation & Lyrics by Sean Murray
Original Score by Billy Thompson
Directed by Sean Murray
Musical Direction by Patrick Marion
Cygnet’s holiday smash hit is back for its fifth season! Bring the family back to enjoy the holiday classic adapted from Charles Dickens’ timeless tale of hope and redemption. This re-imagined, fully staged production features original new music, creative stagecraft and puppetry, and live sound effects. Step into a Victorian Christmas card for a unique storytelling experience that is sure to delight the entire family!
“It’s not Christmas without ‘A Christmas Carol’ and this is the best one around.’ –SDGLN.com
Low-priced Previews Nov 28 - Dec 1, 2018
Ticket price range $30-$65
Wednesday and Thursday 7:30pm
Friday 8:00pm
Saturday 3:00pm and 8:00pm
Sunday 2:00pm and 7:00pm