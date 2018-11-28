Adaptation & Lyrics by Sean Murray

Original Score by Billy Thompson

Directed by Sean Murray

Musical Direction by Patrick Marion

Cygnet’s holiday smash hit is back for its fifth season! Bring the family back to enjoy the holiday classic adapted from Charles Dickens’ timeless tale of hope and redemption. This re-imagined, fully staged production features original new music, creative stagecraft and puppetry, and live sound effects. Step into a Victorian Christmas card for a unique storytelling experience that is sure to delight the entire family!

“It’s not Christmas without ‘A Christmas Carol’ and this is the best one around.’ –SDGLN.com

Low-priced Previews Nov 28 - Dec 1, 2018

Ticket price range $30-$65

Wednesday and Thursday 7:30pm

Friday 8:00pm

Saturday 3:00pm and 8:00pm

Sunday 2:00pm and 7:00pm