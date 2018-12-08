A Christmas Carol

Saturday December 8th at 6:00 PM

Sunday December 9th at 2:00 PM

Westminster Presbyterian Vanguard Youth will present the much loved holiday classic, A Christmas Carol. Bring your entire family and friends to this traditional special. All ages experience the message, drama and joy of this Dickens tale. There is no charge for this event and it is general seating so please arrive about 20 minutes before show time!

Westminster Theatre is located at 3598 Talbot Street at the corner of Talbot and Canon in Point Loma. For more information y you are welcome to call the Westminster Theatre Box office: 619-224-6263.