Christmas Champagne Brunch at the Catamaran Resort

Catamaran Resort Hotel & Spa 3999 Mission Blvd., San Diego, California 92109

Indulge in festive fare on Christmas Day with the Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa's holiday buffet. Take in breathtaking views of Mission Bay from the second-floor ballroom while enjoying holiday flavors, including scrumptious carving stations, main courses, sides, salads and desserts. A children's buffet ensures little ones have plenty to feast on, and live entertainment will be provided throughout the afternoon by the jolly Dickens-style Christmas Carolers.

* No sternwheeler cruises due to low tides.

December 25, 2018 | 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

$60 Adults, $25 Children (5-11), Free (under 5)

