Christmas Day 3-Course Dinner at George's

Visit us on Tuesday, December 25 for a festive 3-course dinner for $62/person at George's California Modern. Enjoy a variety of starters, entrees and desserts including crispy sweetbreads, black garlic garganelli pasta, local yellowtail, red wine braised beef cheeks and more. As always, vegetarian and vegan options happily prepared upon request.

Level2 and Ocean Terrace will also be open for Christmas serving regular menus.