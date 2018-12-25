Christmas Day Brunch at The Abbey on Fifth Avenue

The Abbey is Hornblower's on-land venue; it offers a rare, refined uptown option for Christmas. Originally constructed as an Episcopal church, this elegant 1910 landmark is San Diego’s only remaining Classic Revival structure. Experience a spectacular holiday buffet complete with all the holiday trimmings at the Abbey. Enjoy an elaborate seasonal brunch buffet, decadent desserts, holiday carolers and background holiday music. Best of all, we will do all the cooking and cleaning so you can relax with your family and friends.

Tuesday, December 25, 2018

The Abbey on Fifth Ave, 2825 5th Ave.

TIME: 11:30 AM-1:30 PM

PRICE: $59.00 per person* (*Tax and service charge additional)

https://www.hornblower.com/port/overview/sd+christmas-day-brunch-at-the-abbey

Phone: (619)686-8715

Email: sd@hornblower.com

Zipcode: 92103