Christmas Day at Cafe Sevilla Spanish Restaurant & Tapas Bar

This Christmas Day, gather your family and friends to indulge in Sevilla’s special holiday menus, live entertainment and festive decor. Join us on Christmas Day for a special 3-Course Prix Fixe Christmas Menu priced at $39.50 per person (dinner menu is also available). We will also be featuring live Gypsy King Style music by Joef from 7-10pm on Christmas Day. For reservations, please call 619-233-5979. For more information, please visit https://www.cafesevilla.com/san-diego/promotions

Cafe Sevilla 353 Fifth Ave., San Diego, California 92101 View Map
619-233-5979
