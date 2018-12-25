Christmas Day at Cafe Sevilla Spanish Restaurant & Tapas Bar
Cafe Sevilla 353 Fifth Ave., San Diego, California 92101
This Christmas Day, gather your family and friends to indulge in Sevilla’s special holiday menus, live entertainment and festive decor. Join us on Christmas Day for a special 3-Course Prix Fixe Christmas Menu priced at $39.50 per person (dinner menu is also available). We will also be featuring live Gypsy King Style music by Joef from 7-10pm on Christmas Day. For reservations, please call 619-233-5979. For more information, please visit https://www.cafesevilla.com/san-diego/promotions
