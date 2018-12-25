Christmas Day Dining Cruise

Flagship Cruises & Events 990 N. Harbor Drive, Downtown, San Diego, California 92101

Celebrate with Flagship Cruises on Tuesday, December 25, 2018, for our scenic Christmas Day dining cruise. Experience the beautifully decorated vessel as you sip complimentary champagne, revel in the breathtaking views of the San Diego skyline, and enjoy live holiday music. Hand-carved New York strip loin, holiday salads, and decadent desserts are only a few of the delicacies the talented chefs will indulge you in. Reserve your spot today!

Flagship Cruises & Events 990 N. Harbor Drive, Downtown, San Diego, California 92101 View Map
