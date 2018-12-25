Christmas Day Dining at The Westgate Hotel

The Westgate Hotel has two dining options to appease everybody’s appetite this Christmas Day.

Gather with friends and family to enjoy a four-course prix fixe menu prepared by The Westgate Hotel’s Executive Chef Fabrice Hardel on December 25 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the elegant Westgate Room. The pricing is $69 per person plus tax and gratuity. Children’s menus will be available.

Indulge in the Westgate’s award-winning buffet in the beautiful Le Fontainebleau Room from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The price is $89 for adults, $40 for children ages 4-12, and complimentary for children 3 and under, tax and gratuity not included. Guests may purchase bottomless house wine and champagne for an additional $20.

RSVP or find more information online, https://www.westgatehotel.com/activities/hotel-events/christmas-eve-christmas-day/.