Christmas Day Dinner at Cusp

Chef Ingrid Funes has prepared a three-course menu at Cusp, available on Christmas Day from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The meal starts with a selection of starters like Burrata & Serrano Ham and Potato Leek Soup. Comfort favorites follow, with entrees such as Pan Roasted Filet Mignon and Duo of Duck: half roasted duck breast and duck raviolo. Seasonal desserts round-out the meal, including White Chocolate Bread Pudding. Dinner is $65 per adult and $35 for kids. Cusp is also open for dinner and drinks on Christmas Eve.