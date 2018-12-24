Christmas Dinner at Marina Kitchen
Marina Kitchen at Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina 333 West Harbor, San Diego, California 92101
This Christmas, Marina Kitchen invites you to forgo the stress of preparing a holiday feast at home and to celebrate at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina. Executive Chef Aron Schwartz creates a three course menu inspired by American holiday favorites with a modern twist on classic Christmas staples.
Celebrated as one of the largest buyers of locally sourced ingredients, Executive Chef Aron Schwartz has crafted a Christmas menu featuring organic and sustainable produce and meats. Highlights include a selection of appetizers prepared with items found at local farmer’s markets, a main course of prime rib, Maine lobster, or local vegetables, and mouthwatering desserts.
To book your reservation for the Christmas three-course feast at Marina Kitchen, call 619-234-1500.