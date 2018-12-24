Christmas Dinner at Marina Kitchen

This Christmas, Marina Kitchen invites you to forgo the stress of preparing a holiday feast at home and to celebrate at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina. Executive Chef Aron Schwartz creates a three course menu inspired by American holiday favorites with a modern twist on classic Christmas staples.

Celebrated as one of the largest buyers of locally sourced ingredients, Executive Chef Aron Schwartz has crafted a Christmas menu featuring organic and sustainable produce and meats. Highlights include a selection of appetizers prepared with items found at local farmer’s markets, a main course of prime rib, Maine lobster, or local vegetables, and mouthwatering desserts.

To book your reservation for the Christmas three-course feast at Marina Kitchen, call 619-234-1500.