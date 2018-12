Christmas Eve and Day Buffet Brunch and Dinner Cruises

Do Christmas right! Celebrate aboard a spectacular yacht filled with a lavish holiday buffet with all the trimmings and unbeatable views. You’ll be greeted by Christmas Carolers on Christmas Eve and Santa on Christmas Day. Our Christmas cruises are perfect for entertaining family or out of town guests.

Monday & Tuesday, December 24 & 25

Departs from Pier 1 Hornblower Landing, 1800 N. Harbor Dr.

BRUNCH CRUISE

BOARDS: 11:00 AM, CRUISES: 11:30 AM–1:30 PM

PRICE: $69 per person* (*Tax, service charge, and landing fee additional)

CHRISTMAS EVE BUFFET DINNER CRUISE

BOARDS: 4:30 PM, CRUISES: 5:00 PM–7:30 PM

PRICE: Starting at $99 per person* (*Tax, service charge, and landing fee additional)

CHRISTMAS DAY BUFFET DINNER CRUISE

BOARDS: 3:30 PM, CRUISES: 4:00 PM–6:30 PM

CRUISES: 12:00 PM–2:00 PM

PRICE: Starting at $99 per person* (*Tax, service charge, and landing fee additional)